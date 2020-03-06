Kenner approves 10-year contract new trash company, IV Waste

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Despite accusations of backroom deals, the city of Kenner approved a 10-year contract with a new trash company, IV Waste.
Ramelli Waste previously held the original contract since post-Katrina.
The meeting lasted more than 3 hours and there were a number of speakers in support of both companies, but ultimately the council voted 4-2 in favor of IV waste with one abstention.
Supporters of Ramelli also stood outside city hall drumming up support for the company they work for. One worker said their main concern was to keep a paycheck to support their families.
The holder of the original contract, Ramelli Waste, was clearly disappointed in the vote.
When he addressed the council during public comment, he told the council how he’s never had a warning from the council and asserted his company’s contract would save Kenner citizens money. However, city representatives said bank statements show the contracts are similar in cost.
IV Waste’s Sidney Torres also addressed the council saying he resented backroom deal accusations.
Torres stated that he with city leaders after they approached him citing several complaints about Ramelli’s current trash service.
In response, he promised citizens, the council, and even current Ramelli employees he would not let them down.
After a couple of amendments, the council voted to award the 10-year, multi-million-dollar contract to IV waste.
“I really appreciate the mayor and the council believing in my team and everything that my employees do to represent what they were talking about tonight and I’m just again honored they chose us to be their voice provider for the next 10 years,” Torres said.
Torres said that he even offered some Ramelli workers a job, promising more training and more pay.
IV waste should have a couple of months before they start service in Kenner.
Ramelli declined to comment afterward.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.