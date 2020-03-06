Louisiana Department of Health has tested around 5 samples for Coronavirus, all negative

“At the moment there is no community spread in Louisiana the way that there is in neighborhoods around Seattle for example. So, at the moment the precautions that people should take are very similar to what we should be taking during every flu season. Again, this virus behaves a lot like the flu, it behaves like a bad flu does. So, those precautions are personal hygiene, frequent hand washing, much more than you’re normally doing, cough etiquette, covering your mouth when you cough, avoiding touching your hands to your face, eyes, and mouth,” Kanter said.