LSU baseball takes on UMass Lowell at The Box

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU baseball team will welcome UMass Lowell to Alex Box Stadium in Baton Rouge for a weekend series, from Friday, March 6 through Sunday, March 8.
The first pitch for Friday is set for 7 p.m.
DATES/TIMES
Friday, March 6 – 7 p.m. CT
Saturday, March 7 – 4 p.m. CT
Sunday, March 8 – 2 p.m. CT
LSU and UMass Lowell will be meeting for the first time this weekend. UMass Lowell is a member of the America East Conference and LSU has a 9-3 all-time record against current members of the conference.
PITCHING MATCHUPS
Game 1
LSU – So. RH Cole Henry (2-1, 1.80 ERA, 15.0 IP, 5 BB, 21 SO)
UML – Jr. RH John Polichetti (0-0, 0.00 ERA, 1.0 IP, 0 BB, 0 SO)
Game 2
LSU – So. RH Landon Marceaux (1-0, 2.45 ERA, 18.1 IP, 4 BB, 14 SO)
UML – Sr. RH Collin Duffley (1-2, 4.15 ERA, 13.0 IP, 12 BB, 4 SO)
Game 3
LSU – So. RH AJ Labas (1-2, 2.79 ERA, 19.1 IP, 2 BB, 17 SO)
UML – So. RH Matt Draper (0-1, 6.57 ERA, 12.1 IP, 8 BB, 9 SO)
“I’d love to see our three starting pitchers continue to pitch well, and we’ve got to just keep working on our hitting and keep getting better. It’s not pretty right now, but I know these kids can hit better than they have. We’ve been working on making adjustments at the plate in practice, and hopefully, this weekend things will start to click a little more offensively for us,” said head coach Paul Mainieri.
The Tigers defeated Southeastern Louisiana, 6-3 on Tuesday, March 3 at Alex Box. The game against Grambling on Wednesday, March 4 had to be rescheduled due to weather. The victory over the Lions started a five-game homestand for LSU.
The Tigers will open up SEC play next weekend at Ole Miss.
UMass Lowell is 4-6 this season and hasn’t played since March 1 when they lost at Delaware.
The UMass River Hawks are hitting .256 as a team with six homers and 24 steals in 30 attempts. The pitching staff has a 6.31 cumulative ERA.
The River Hawks are led at the plate by junior outfielder Vinnie Martin, who is hitting .448 with two doubles, two homers, and five RBIs. Sophomore outfielder Robert Gallagher has a team-high of seven RBIs and nine stolen bases.
