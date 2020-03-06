LSU gymnastics travels to Texas for final away meet of regular season

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The No. 6 LSU gymnastics team returns to the road for its final away meet of the regular season at Texas Women’s University.
The first vault is set for 7 p.m.
The squad currently owns an NQS of 197.245, will compete to improve their standing in the national rankings against No. 17 Arkansas, TWU and Centenary.
“This is another opportunity to go out and put up a big road score,” D-D Breaux said. “The team has really put together strong performances since the start of February, which is really important as we get closer to postseason.”
LSU owns the all-time series over Arkansas, 37-5-1 after a win in the PMAC this season. LSU is 14-0 against Texas Woman’s with a 5-0 record in Denton, Texas, and 30-1 all-time against Centenary. LSU last traveled to TWU in 2016 for a quad meet win over No. 16 Oregon State, New Hampshire, and the host team.
This week marks the second edition of NQS rankings. In the event rankings, the Tigers are second on vault, third on bars, seventh on beam and 12th on floor. Johnson ranks first on floor, third on vault and fourth in the all-around. Edney is ninth and Harrold is 15th on vault and Campbell is 12th on beam
