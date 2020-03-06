LSU roars past Florida in 2nd Round of SEC Tournament

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WAFB) - The No. 7 seed LSU women’s basketball team had no trouble dispatching No. 10 seed Florida in the second round of the 2020 SEC Women’s Basketball Tournament on Thursday, March 5.
The Lady Tigers (20-9, 9-7 SEC) roared to a 73-59 win over the Gators (15-15, 6-10 SEC).
Khayla Pointer led LSU with 19 points and four assists. Faustine Aifuwa added 16 points and four rebounds. Mercedes Brooks chipped in 13 points and four assists.
The Lady Tigers shot 54% from the field and 50% from beyond the arc. They led by as many as 24 points in the game.
This was just the second time in SEC Tournament history that LSU and Florida faced one another. The previous meeting was in 1995 when No. 6 seed Florida beat No. 11 seed LSU, 88-80. LSU won the 2020 regular season game between the teams, 77-68, in Gainesville on Jan. 30.
LSU will face No. 2 seed Mississippi State in the quarterfinals on Friday, March 6 at 5 p.m.
The Tigers closed out the regular season 19-9 and 9-7 in SEC play and entered the game coming off a 75-71 loss to Arkansas.
