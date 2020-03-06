LSU softball hosts round robin tournament in Tiger Park

The Tigers have the No. 1 ERA in the nation at 0.95 with Shelby Wickersham leading the way at 0.25. Georgia Clark leads the team with a .409 batting average. She has 18 hits, four doubles, three home runs, and 13 RBI on the season. Wickersham is 4-1 with 25 strikeouts in 28.1 innings of work.