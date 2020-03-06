Man accused of killing boss in chokehold at Kenner hotel

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man from Arizona has been arrested for killing after putting his boss in a chokehold in a Kenner hotel room, according to the Kenner Police Department.
Vincent Medearis, a 56-year old roofer from Phoenix, was arrested and booked with second-degree murder, said Lt. Michael Cunningham, spokesman for the Kenner Police Department.
The fight happened just before 9:15 p.m. at the La Quinta Inn & Suites, 2610 Williams Blvd., Kenner.
Medearis was arguing with a co-worker when the victim got involved. The victim and Medearis then got into an argument with each other.
The victim was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead with a possible injury to his airway.
Medearis is being held without bond at the Jefferson Parish Correctional Center in Gretna.
