Motorcyclist killed in St. Charles Parish crash, state police say

Motorcyclist killed in St. Charles Parish crash, state police say
FILE — A 33-year-old man was killed in a two-vehicle crash in west St. Charles Parish on Friday morning. (Source: Associated Press)
By Chris Finch | March 6, 2020 at 2:01 PM CST - Updated March 6 at 2:01 PM

ST. CHARLES PARISH, La. (WVUE) - A 33-year-old man was killed in a two-vehicle crash in west St. Charles Parish on Friday morning.

Louisiana State Troopers said the fatality happened around 6 a.m. at LA-18 at LA-3141.

The crash claimed the life of Christopher Williams, of Killona.

The preliminary investigation revealed the deceased was traveling eastbound on LA-18 near LA-3141 on a 2009 Suzuki GSX1300R motorcycle. At the same time, a 2019 Chevrolet Silverado was traveling westbound on LA-18.

As the Silverado made an attempt to cross LA-18, Williams struck the right side of the vehicle, troopers said.

Williams was pronounced deceased on scene. He was wearing a helmet.

Speed is suspected to be a factor in the crash. Impairment is unknown at this time and toxicology reports are pending. This crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.