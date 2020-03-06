Motorcyclist killed in St. Charles Parish crash, state police say

ST. CHARLES PARISH, La. (WVUE) - A 33-year-old man was killed in a two-vehicle crash in west St. Charles Parish on Friday morning.
Louisiana State Troopers said the fatality happened around 6 a.m. at LA-18 at LA-3141.
The crash claimed the life of Christopher Williams, of Killona.
The preliminary investigation revealed the deceased was traveling eastbound on LA-18 near LA-3141 on a 2009 Suzuki GSX1300R motorcycle. At the same time, a 2019 Chevrolet Silverado was traveling westbound on LA-18.
As the Silverado made an attempt to cross LA-18, Williams struck the right side of the vehicle, troopers said.
Williams was pronounced deceased on scene. He was wearing a helmet.
Speed is suspected to be a factor in the crash. Impairment is unknown at this time and toxicology reports are pending. This crash remains under investigation.
