N.O. health department director updates city council members on coronavirus preparations

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The city’s health department chief assured city council members that preparations are being made in case COVID-19, also called the novel coronavirus turns up in New Orleans.
"Wash your hands like you just ate crawfish and you need to take your contacts out,” Jennifer Avegno, M.D., Director of the New Orleans Health Department said.
She said they are developing a citywide response plan, and immediately qualified that statement.
"And when I say developing, we have infectious disease plans that we've had for different outbreaks that we are revising for this, so this is not being made up from nothing,” Avegno said.
Councilman Jared Brossett, chairman of the council’s budget committee, questioned Avegno about how the preparations are affecting her budget.
"Do you need extra resources? How is your budget at this point?” asked Brossett.
"We would like to have some more personal protective equipment for ourselves and for public safety. We do have a good stock, but we just want to be ahead of the game,” replied Avegno.
She said they are also in the process of preparing a COVID-19 budget for the city’s chief administrative officer to review.
Also, on Friday, the city will hold a tabletop exercise on the virus. Avegno noted that COVID-19 has shown it can be very hard on the elderly.
"We've been in touch with nursing homes. Nursing homes all have plans for things like this. We will be having a meeting with them and healthcare facilities and medical personnel hopefully next week,” Avegno said.
And Avegno says people who are not sick should not be buying or wearing face masks. She says the inventory is needed for healthcare professionals who are dealing with people who are ill.
