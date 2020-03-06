No. 1 LSU beach volleyball travels for tournament in Texas

FORT WORTH, Texas (WAFB) - The No. 1 LSU beach volleyball team will hit the road and travel to Texas for the Fight at the Fort Tournament from Friday, March 6 to Saturday, March 7 that includes two of four matches against ranked teams.
The Sandtigers jumped to the top of the AVCA and DiG rankings on Monday after defeating previously top-ranked UCLA in consecutive weeks, including in front of an NCAA beach record on-campus crowd of 2,407 Saturday, Feb. 29 at LSU Beach Volleyball Stadium.
RELATED STORIES:
“Now we have a target on our back,” said head coach Russell Brock.
LSU will open on Friday against two ranked teams in No. 17 Arizona at 8:30 a.m. CT and No. 16 TCU at 12:30 p.m. Arizona remains unbeaten at 7-0, but LSU will be the Wildcat’s first ranked test. TCU (6-2) is at home for the second consecutive weekend and has one top-20 win this season against No. 13 South Carolina the first weekend of the season.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.