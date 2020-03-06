Ole Miss looks to sweep Miss. St.

VETERAN LEADERSHIP: Mississippi's Breein Tyree, Devontae Shuler and Khadim Sy have collectively accounted for 56 percent of the team's scoring this season, including 55 percent of all Rebels points over the last five games.TERRIFIC TYREE: Tyree has connected on 36.7 percent of the 166 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 4 of 12 over his last three games. He's also converted 82.1 percent of his free throws this season.