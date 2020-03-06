Orleans District Attorney responds to increase in violent crimes; video captures incident

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Orleans District Attorney Leon Cannizzaro says recent violent car burglaries caught on video are disturbing.
He says the level of violence associated with the crimes is escalating.
"We see that the criminal is becoming extremely more brazen. They are not afraid to shoot,” Cannizzaro said.
Cell phone video shows two brothers approaching a man who broke into one of their vehicles Mardi Gras morning. The burglar shot one of the men twice and took off.
In a separate incident, surveillance video from last Sunday morning showed a group of people rummaging through cars nears Jena and Daneel Street.
"When someone in the neighborhood approached them, one of the burglars started shooting. "It is a very disturbing set of circumstances that we’re seeing and it doesn’t seem to be getting any better,” Cannizzaro said.
Cannizzaro points out it was almost a year ago when someone gunned down Zelda Townsend during a car burglary and shot her husband.
Cannizzaro says his office is aggressively pursuing car burglary suspects, but he says right now there’s no distinction in the law between a person burglarizing a vehicle with a gun or without a gun it’s considered simple burglary. But he’s hopeful that something will change during the next legislative session.
“So to that end, what we have done is we have proposed some legislation that we are going to present to the legislation in this session so that we make it a crime of 1st-degree burglary.. increase the burglary offense if he or she enters the car and is armed with a weapon or if after they enter a car they arm themselves with a weapon," Cannizzaro said.
He increased offense would carry more jail time for the offender.
“We’re seeing that the car burglaries are increasing and the individuals that are responsible for these car burglaries are in fact armed and they are not afraid to use their guns if they have to,” Cannizzaro said.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.