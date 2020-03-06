Report: Saints plan to place first round tender on Taysom Hill

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The Saints plan to place a first round tender on quarterback Taysom Hill, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.
The move means the Saints can match any offer for Hill, a restricted free agent, if they chose not to match they would receive a first round pick as compensation. It’s unlikely, though not impossible, another team would match such a high price tag for Hill. The report also stated the team hopes to have long-term deal done with Hill before free agency begins on, March 18th.
Hill has become one of the most talked about players in the NFL this offseason. One, for his unique, versatile skillet: Hill played quarterback, receiver, tight end, running back, fullback and special teams for the Saints in 2019, but also because Saints head coach Sean Payton said he believes Hill can be a franchise quarterback and even compared him to NFL hall of famer Steve Young.
Last season, Hill threw for 55 yards, had six receiving touchdowns, one rushing touchdown and blocked a punt. Hill has made it known that while he enjoys his jack-of-all-trades role, his long-term goal is to be a quarterback.
