St. Tammany deputies buy bike for boy after his was stolen

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Two St. Tammany Parish deputies bought a boy a new bike after his had been stolen.
Kelly Hartmann, the boy’s mother, recently came home to find both her and her son’s bikes had been stolen and her son was very upset.
“Riding our bikes through the area was one of our favorite pastime activities. We went to bed and I told him I would get him a new one this week!,” said Hartmann.
After seeing how upset the boy was, Deputies Cunningham and Phillips arrived the next morning with a new bike they bought with their own money.
“Wow what a blessing these two guys were to our family,” Hartmann said.
Hartmann’s son sent the two deputies a handwritten card thanking them and asking to hang out and maybe play basketball together.
