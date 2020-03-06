UConn looks to extend streak vs Tulane

SENIOR STUDS: Tulane's Christion Thompson, K.J. Lawson and Nic Thomas have collectively scored 50 percent of the team's points this season, including 47 percent of all Green Wave scoring over the last five games.CLUTCH CHRISTIAN: Christian Vital has connected on 33.9 percent of the 186 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 16 of 38 over the last five games. He's also converted 90.5 percent of his free throws this season.