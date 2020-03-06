Worker shot during Harvey armed robbery

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office say a gunman shot a worker in the shoulder while trying to rob employees at a Harvey air conditioning company.
"The whole thing happened so fast I really haven't had a chance to be scared yet," said one of the employees, which FOX 8 is not identifying.
In a surveillance video obtained by FOX 8 you can see several employees running out of the Lemoine Marine Refrigeration Company on the 2200 block of Arlington Drive in Harvey.
"[He] put the gun in my face and said he wanted my money,” said an employee. “I said well take what you want. He kind of patted me down and found my wallet and took and then he fled."
Investigators say another victim tried to run, when the gunman shot him in the shoulder.
"Just after it happened, I saw that he was being taken care of, I got in my truck and I tried to pursue and tried to follow him," one victim said.
He says he got in his truck and went after the shooter.
Minutes later, surveillance video show Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s deputies arrived on scene. At one point, the video shows one of the victims pointing towards where they last the gunman.
"This is one of the scary ones when you actually have an armed robbery of a stranger and he ends up getting shot,” said Jefferson Parish Sheriff Joseph Lopinto. “These are the ones we absolutely don't like to have and we're going to make sure that we put all of our resources on it to solve it."
Lopinto says detectives have surveillance video that shows the suspect jump into another vehicle before taking off towards Peters Road.
“This isn’t a retail front store, where you have a cash register to steal and it looks like he was trying to rob people inside the business,” Lopinto said.
This is exactly what business owners, like Kelsey Cooper, say they’ve feared.
He says for weeks, he’s noticed trucks driving up and down the road, seemingly casing the area.
“Over and over. It’s been the same trucks,” Cooper said. “We’ve been watching these trucks for about a week and a half; we’ve been watching these trucks.” Investigators say the shooting victim was taken to the hospital for treatment and is in fair condition.
