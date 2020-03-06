Zack: Dry, cool conditions heading into the weekend

The warm air lovers will love the turn around by Sunday as the 70s make a return with a mixture of sun and clouds rolling in. This will just be the start as come early next week we will be surging into the upper 70s and eventually a return to the 80s. Once the warm up begins next week there is no sign of another front coming anytime soon so we could see several days at 80 degrees. As moisture levels increase Tuesday onward, we can’t rule out some daily showers popping up during daytime heating.