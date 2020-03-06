Zack: Dry, cool conditions heading into the weekend

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Spring has been put on hold for now as that chill in the air will stick around through the first half of the weekend but beyond that, 80s are quickly going to make a return.
We will round of the week cool but generally sunny as periods of high clouds filter out the sun from time to time on this Friday. Highs this afternoon make it into the middle to upper 60s but with the breeze, it will remain cool. Come this evening jackets will be a requirement as temperatures quickly fall back into the 40s.
This weekend will bring another dry and fairly nice stretch of weather. Saturday will start on the cold side with temperatures in the 30s and 40s but as we go through the day, temperatures will warm into the low 60s. I do think we get a period of clouds moving into that Saturday forecast which will help to keep us feeling a bit on the cool side.
The warm air lovers will love the turn around by Sunday as the 70s make a return with a mixture of sun and clouds rolling in. This will just be the start as come early next week we will be surging into the upper 70s and eventually a return to the 80s. Once the warm up begins next week there is no sign of another front coming anytime soon so we could see several days at 80 degrees. As moisture levels increase Tuesday onward, we can’t rule out some daily showers popping up during daytime heating.
