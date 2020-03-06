Zurik: Jail numbers show crowded holding cells are isolated to St. Tammany jail

“Is it fair to say they are completely locked down 24/7 in holding? The answer is absolutely not,” Capt. Scott Lee, a public information officer for St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office, said. “While technically they are assigned in the holding area, they are not strictly confined to that space for that timeframe. So there is some mobility of the inmate, or the pre-trial detainee at that point while they are in the holding area.”