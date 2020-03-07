Cautionary protocol in place for patients, visitors and staff at all Tulane Health System facilities

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -Beginning Monday, March 9, all patients, visitors, and staff will be screened for Coronavirus symptoms at Tulane Medical Center, Tulane Lakeside Hospital, and Lakeview Regional Medical Center.
In a news release issued Friday, a spokesperson for Tulane Health System said entry points at all Tulane Health System care sites will be consolidated to allow screening prior to entry, per CDC guidelines.
CEO of Tulane Health System Dr. Robert Lynch said that, out of an abundance of caution, precautionary measures — beyond what are performed routinely during influenza season — are being implemented.
These measures include:
· Consolidating entry points in all Tulane Health System hospitals and requiring that all patients and visitors are screened prior to entry, per the CDC and Louisiana Department of Health guidelines.
· Based on the screening outcome, appropriate protocols will be implemented.
· Canceling and rescheduling some community events and classes.
· Beginning Monday, visitors to all Tulane Health System care sites in the region will encounter signage to help them navigate through the site and greeters who will assist in navigation and questions.
