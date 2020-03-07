Here is the latest Gulf Coast Conference sports news from The Associated Press

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Brandon Ingram overcame a poor shooting performance that included missing 15 of his first 17 shots by scoring five points in the final 62 seconds to help the New Orleans Pelicans hold off the Miami Heat 110-104. The Pelicans, who led by as many as 15 points in the fourth quarter, snapped a three-game losing streak. Miami had its four-game winning streak halted. Jrue Holiday led the Pelicans with 20 points, and Josh Hart came off the bench to finish with 19 points and 12 rebounds. Zion Williamson added 17 points and Lonzo Ball added 16. Miami got a game-high 26 points from Jimmy Butler and 24 from rookie Duncan Robinson, who had eight 3-pointers.
AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Auburn defensive linemen and former roommates Derrick Brown and Marlon Davidson are both hoping to be first-round NFL draft picks. The Tigers stars were among those performing before scouts and coaches at Friday's Auburn pro day. Both opted to return for their senior seasons instead of entering the draft early. Brown and Davidson responded with their best college seasons. Brown, who is regarded as a potential early first-rounder, was an All-American, a finalist for several national awards and the Southeastern Conference defensive player of the year. Davidson was a four-time SEC defensive lineman of the week
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Alabama freshman quarterback Bryce Young has been too busy to be homesick. The former five-star recruit from Southern California is preparing to enter a quarterback competition in Tuscaloosa. He is focusing on learning and doing whatever is asked of him. He says Alabama's vast resources have helped make the transition to college football much easier. His high school coach says Young is built to handle the spotlight.
GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Rickea Jackson scored 19 of her 23 points in the second half and No. 9 Mississippi State pulled away to beat LSU 79-49 in the SEC Tournament quarterfinals Friday night. The defending conference champion Bulldogs looked as if they might not last too long this time around, getting outhustled, missing shots and trailing the Tigers 23-16 midway through the second quarter. But Mississippi State closed the period with an exclamation point _ Andra Espinoza-Hunter's 35-footer at the buzzer falling through to give her team a 26-25 lead going into halftime. Danberry had 18 points, 12 coming the last two quarters. Khayla Pointer had 14 points to lead LSU.