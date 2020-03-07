Ingram ovecomes shooting woes, helps Pelicans beat Heat

Pelicans: No. 1 pick Zion Williamson’s 13-game streak of scoring at least 20 points was snapped. … The Pelicans had lost four of five coming in, but now face a four-game road trip (Minnesota, Sacramento, Utah and the LA Clippers). … Alvin Gentry won his first challenge of the season when he stopped the clock and the refs agreed that Bam Adebayo struck Derrick Favors in the jaw on his way to layup. A potential 3-point play was nullified. “It was a good feeling,” Gentry said. “It took 66 games to get it. That one was pretty obvious. If we had lost that one, I was not going to challenge any more the rest of the year.”