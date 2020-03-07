A look inside the LDH facility that can test for the coronavirus

“If that’s positive, we will consider that a presumptive positive, send that sample on to the CDC in Atlanta. They’ll do confirmatory testing, let us know if it confirms positive, but we’re not going to wait for that. The second that we get our first presumptive positive, we’re going to act as if it is 100% positive and start isolation and contact tracing, and all the things that we would do as if it were confirmed,” said Dr. Kanter.