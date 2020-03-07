LSU hosts Georgia for regular season finale; Mays, other seniors to be honored

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU men’s basketball team will host Georgia in the PMAC on Saturday.
The Bulldogs (15-15, 5-12 SEC) are coming to town with freshman guard Anthony Edwards, who is being projected by many as the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft. Edwards stands 6-foot-5, weighs 225 pounds, and averages nearly 20 points per game.
The Tigers (20-10, 11-6 SEC), on the other hand, will be honoring four seniors, including Skylar Mays. He hit a shot at the gun to beat Mississippi State back on January 11, one of the great moments in the career of the former U-High Cub.
And, there will likewise be the emotion of honoring the late Wayde Sims, who was Mays’s best friend before his tragic death in the fall of 2018.
“I can go on and on about what Wayde means to me and ... I wish he was here physically,” said Mays. “But, for us to be honoring him, that means a whole lot to me.”
“Still to this day, wonder what you could’ve done to help,” added head coach Will Wade. “His locker is still the same in the locker room. I still have his name and number in my phone. Wayde would say, ‘Get on and let’s get going. Let’s go kick somebody’s a--. Let’s stop worrying about all this other stuff.’”
Tipoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. The game will be shown on ESPN2.
