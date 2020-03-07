Memo to LSU faculty addresses planning instructions relative to coronavirus

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU faculty received a memo Saturday morning regarding how the university would respond if a coronavirus case makes its way to campus.
However, officials say the memo released by Matt Lee with the Office of Academic Affairs is only a precaution.
“This is just all part of us doing due diligence in the event that there are localized concerns,” said Ernie Ballard, media coordinator for the university.
The memo prepares faculty for the “what if” situation should there be a need to suspend face-to-face instruction.
“...instructors should be prepared to deliver courses remotely to the best of their ability. As a short-term solution, the University has developed an instructional resource page providing tools and guidance on moving course materials to an online environment,” reads the memo.
At this time, the university has only canceled all international study abroad experiences until August 17.
All other activities on campus remain as normal.
“To be clear, at the time of this writing all instructional activities should proceed as planned,” states the memo.
