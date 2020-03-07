New Orleans couple helps Nashville tornado relief, motivated by help received during Hurricane Katrina

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - EF 3 and 4 tornadoes ripped through Nashville, killing at least 24 people. And for New Orleanians, Joyce and Dave Thomas, all they could think of was how they could help.
“Reminds me of all the places we used to live and have helped,” Joyce said.
The pair evacuated to Nashville during hurricane Katrina, but like many others found they couldn’t go home and were stranded in music city.
“We have nothing, we might as well go to the neighborhood association meeting and see what’s up. So we went to that meeting, we explained that we were homeless and didn’t have anything with us and didn’t know what we are going to do,” Dave said.
A couple of hours later, they received a phone call from someone offering a house they could stay in for as long as needed even returning to it, finding it too was damaged in the tornado’s path.
“This is sort of where ground zero was for the tornado… a lot of completely decimated homes…. It is full circle,” Dave said.
So packing up the car with a borrowed chain saw, the Thomases drove back to the place they called home for 5 years following the hurricane, working on debris clearing and cleanup.
“It looks like there were these pillow fights, everyone is having a pillow fight and all the pillows just made it look like feathers everywhere, sometimes they’re loose stuck to surfaces just really odd… it’s really distinct, it’s the one thing I’m really going to remember is just shredded insulation that’s everywhere,” Dave said.
The couple knew someone there could use their help, saying they were more than happy to give back to a town that once came to their aid.
“We just felt like Nashville was there for us, and we need to get back here for Nashville,” Joyce said.
