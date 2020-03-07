New Orleans Firefighters union and city leaders negotiating contract amid recent conflict

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The New Orleans Firefighters Union and city leaders vow to work together to negotiate a new contract, but it’s going to take time.
Union leaders had been waiting for the opportunity to voice their concerns. While all of them were addressed, not all were resolved.
The president of New Orleans’ firefighter Association addresses his members after a meeting with city leaders. Behind closed doors, he and others laid out their concerns, in hopes of negotiating a new contract.
“We didn’t come to a complete agreement on everything but we are operating in faith to negotiate further to get that worked out,” Aaron Mischler, President of the New Orleans Firefighters Association said.
Mischler calls the discussion a great start and is optimistic it will go a long way in rectifying their issues.
The Mayor agreed to change the promotion process for operators and captains. Firefighters will also get a five-dollar raise for detail work, such as extra hours for standing by at a Saints or a Pelicans game.
Plus, those 29 firefighters and other city employees who didn't get all their 10 percent pay raise towards the beginning of the mayor's administration will receive back-pay.
When it comes to pension concerns, Mayor Cantrell says she'll re-start and utilize a working group established in 2016.
But other union concerns were left unresolved.
“Recruitment and retention are our biggest issues and that’s why drove what we’re doing now and what we’ve done in the past,” Mischler said.
City leaders initially found themselves at odds with the union after complaints of excessive overtime.
When firefighters started refusing to work it voluntarily, chief McConnell unsuccessfully tried to mandate it.
"As it relates to overtime requests, I have agreed to evaluate the financial requirements of overtime and retention,” Mayor Cantrell said. “Right now, it’s something I cannot commit to in good faith knowing we cannot visualize our full financial picture.”
The mayor and her team says a big part of that financial uncertainty is the cyber-attack. They’re unable to see the budget.
“There are multiple things that impact the financial position of the city of New Orleans that I have to look at things comprehensively as it relates to the financial health of our city,” Cantrell said.
The mayor says she expects to have a better vision of the city’s finances late summer.
Until then, Mischler says he’s staying optimistic. “You don’t go into a good faith negotiation expecting snags. You’re working towards getting things done and I know I’m a man of my word and everyone on my board is of their word. I have no reason to doubt the mayor and her team is not at their work,” Mischler said.
The mayor says their discussion will be summarized and drafted into a letter of intent. They hope to sign it next week.
