One man dead after second shooting in one night near Milan area

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - A man was reported dead after a shooting near the intersection of South Saratoga and Foucher Street.
Police responded to the call at around 8:44 p.m. and arrived to find a man lying on the ground with a gunshot wound.
He was later pronounced dead after being transported to the hospital.
This is the second shooting reported in this neighborhood after two men were injured earlier in a shooting in the 2200 block of Louisiana Avenue, which is around 6 block away.
No other information has been provided. Updates will be provided here.
