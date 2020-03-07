One man dead after second shooting in one night near Milan area

A man was reported dead after a shooting near the intersection of South Saratoga and Foucher Street. (Source: WVUE Fox 8)
March 6, 2020 at 10:12 PM CST - Updated March 6 at 10:15 PM

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - A man was reported dead after a shooting near the intersection of South Saratoga and Foucher Street.

Police responded to the call at around 8:44 p.m. and arrived to find a man lying on the ground with a gunshot wound.

He was later pronounced dead after being transported to the hospital.

This is the second shooting reported in this neighborhood after two men were injured earlier in a shooting in the 2200 block of Louisiana Avenue, which is around 6 block away.

No other information has been provided. Updates will be provided here.

