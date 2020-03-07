OPSB fears loss of funds for some education programs after council vote

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Among the thousands of inmates housed at the Orleans justice center, dozens of them are juveniles who still need to get an education. So, they attend the Travis Hill School located inside the jail.
The Orleans Parish School Board says in addition to Travis Hill, they use the more than 3 million dollars generated by Harrah’s to fund programs that support students behavioral and mental health, and programs that work with students who need additional support to stay in school, with issues like truancy or from going through the court system.
Board president Ethan Ashley fears after a council vote, those programs could go unfunded.
“With the spike in violence we need to make sure they were funding supports for our most vulnerable students,” Ashley said.
The New Orleans city council unanimously voted to change the language in an ordinance that earmarks that money for the school board. The amendment now allows the council to use that money for education.
“My fear is with the change in language they could ultimately fund something else,” said Ashley.
“I’m sorry they’re not happy, nothing that happened yesterday precludes them from coming to get the money that they’ve been getting,” Jay Banks said.
Councilmember Jay Banks says as the fiscal stewards of the city, it’s their responsibility to fund programs the city needs. He says one gap they’ve identified is the shortage of adequate early childhood education programs.
“To me it’s much smarter to spend money on kids on the front end then try and rehabilitate them on the back end… if the school system isn’t providing early childhood education, there may be another provider that we can give the money to,” Banks said.
Banks hopes they can work with the school board to bolster those programs, while Ashley says they wish they could have had that conversation before the vote.
“I’m hoping we can have an early education system, so I hope that change takes place quick fast and in a hurry,” Banks said.
“It’d be great to talk about what we’re already doing in early childhood before making again a decision to change the language,” Ashley said.
Both Banks and Ashley expressed their want for additional meetings regarding the funds.
Ashley said they do plan to keep those programs funded.
