WATCH: School bus en route to student council convention engulfed in flames; no injuries reported

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - A Poplarville High School bus, on its way to a student council convention at St. Martin High School, burst into flames on Saturday morning.
According to Sergeant Chris Goff from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department, they received a call around 7:45 a.m about a school bus that was on fire off of Old Fort Bayou Road, near Lancaster Boulevard. Goff said a mechanical problem is what they believe caused the blaze.
The driver told authorities that there was a noticeable issue on the rear of the bus. When the driver realized the severity of the problem, everyone was ordered to exit the bus.
No injuries were reported.
