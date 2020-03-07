Zack: Remains cool today; warmer days ahead

Going into next week you warm air lovers will rejoice because we are heading into a spring pattern. Highs will slowly climb into the upper 70s for the beginning of the week before the 80s possibly make a return. Not only will we see 80s returning, they may stick around for multiple days from Wednesday onward. I do see a chance for rain coming in on Tuesday as a weak front weakens over the area. Overall the next 7 days do not show any big storm system as the pattern goes quiet but quite warm.