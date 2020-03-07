Zack: Remains cool today; warmer days ahead

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The first full weekend of March will be feeling a little bit more like winter at least for the first half as a cool breeze today gives way to warmer conditions going into Sunday.
It’s chilly out there this morning with temperatures starting the day in the 30s and 40s. There is also a brisk northeasterly breeze blowing especially south of the tidal lakes so make sure you bundle up before heading out. Even after we get some sun and move into this afternoon, temperatures will only manage the low 60s for highs underneath a mixture of sun and clouds.
Slowly this cool high pressure will push east of us tonight turning our winds more southeasterly and we all know that’s a warmer wind for us. For the second half of the weekend, we will rebound nicely into the lower 70s with a few clouds passing throughout that Sunday forecast.
Going into next week you warm air lovers will rejoice because we are heading into a spring pattern. Highs will slowly climb into the upper 70s for the beginning of the week before the 80s possibly make a return. Not only will we see 80s returning, they may stick around for multiple days from Wednesday onward. I do see a chance for rain coming in on Tuesday as a weak front weakens over the area. Overall the next 7 days do not show any big storm system as the pattern goes quiet but quite warm.
