Bond attempt leads to arrest, seizures of drugs and cash

HOUMA, La. (WVUE) -A Terrebonne Parish woman was arrested Friday, March 5 after she showed up to the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Complex to bond out an inmate being held on narcotics charges.
The woman presented $5,000 in cash for the bond. A supervisor and staff members at the jail noticed an odor of marijuana on the money and an investigation began.
A detective approached the woman, who had returned to her vehicle in the jail parking lot. A search was conducted and $39,868 in cash was found, along with 96 Klonopin pills and a food stamp card that did not belong to the woman.
A warrant was obtained and a search of the woman’s residence in Gray was conducted by narcotics agents. At the residence agents found four unattended children, who were turned over to a relative. They also found two Klonopin pills; 704 Tizanidine pills; 3.56 ounces of marijuana; 5.61 ounces of cocaine; 25 THC pins; a bottle of Promethazine; digital scales and packing equipment and $945.
Stormy Lynn Parfait, 34, was booked for sale or distribution or possession of a legend drug; possession with intent to distribute marijuana; paraphernalia possession; possession with intent to distribute cocaine; possession of and possession with intent to distribute Klonopin; transactions involving proceeds from controlled substance activity; four counts illegal use of a controlled drug in the presence of persons under 17; taking contraband to or into a correctional institution and unauthorized use of a food stamp card.
She is being held at the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Complex with no bond.
