Driver killed in overnight car crash in Gretna

GRETNA, La. (WVUE) -An overnight car crash killed one person in Gretna, according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office.
The single-vehicle crash happened in the 100 block of Lapalco Boulevard around 3:45 a.m.
Police say the driver, who has not been identified, was operating a 2006 Lexus in the eastbound lanes of Lapalco.
The vehicle left the roadway and crashed into a concrete traffic control device, then returned to the roadway.
Good Samaritans removed the driver from the vehicle and attempted life-saving measures. Those attempts continued when emergency medical services arrived, but the driver was pronounced dead on the scene.
The driver was the only occupant of the vehicle. The cause of the crash remains under investigation, and toxicology tests will be conducted.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.