LSU hits field for first spring football practice

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The reigning national champion LSU football team hit the field on Saturday, March 7 for its first spring practice.
The Tigers are moving forward with a brand new team without Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow and several others. As for Burrow’s replacement at quarterback, Myles Brennan is expected to take over his leadership role as well as running the offense and making the throws in the RPO attack that shocked college football during last season’s national championship run. By all accounts, Brennan looked the part for the short time the media was allowed to watch and shoot video of day one.
There are a few new old familiar faces with the Tigers. Bo Pelini was there for his first day on the field as defensive coordinator since replacing Dave Aranda. Tiger great Kevin Faulk was back on the field coaching the running backs position he played in the late 90s before so many years with the Patriots in the NFL. Former linebacker Kelvin Sheppard is also back. He now holds Faulk’s former position of director of player development.
