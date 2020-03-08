LSU hits field for first spring football practice

The Tigers are moving forward with a brand new team without Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow and several others. As for Burrow’s replacement at quarterback, Myles Brennan is expected to take over his leadership role as well as running the offense and making the throws in the RPO attack that shocked college football during last season’s national championship run. By all accounts, Brennan looked the part for the short time the media was allowed to watch and shoot video of day one.