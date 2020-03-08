New precautions put into place for Coronavirus as concerns mount

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Mounting concerns about the new Coronavirus spurs more precautionary measures across the country and in Louisiana. It comes as the death toll due to the virus reaches 19 in the United States-- 16 in Washington state, two in Florida and one in California with many more cases confirmed.
The Grand Princess Cruise ship is still waiting outside San Francisco, prohibited from docking after 21 people tested positive for the new coronavirus-- COVID-19.
“We have I am pleased to report, working closely with the governor of California and all of our officials, developed a plan, which is being implemented this weekend to bring the ship into a non-commercial port. All passengers and crew will be tested for the Coronavirus and quarantined as appropriate,” explained Vice President Mike Pence.
In the same meeting, the Vice President also announced the possibility of another contaminated cruise liner. That’s in addition to the Diamond Princess. 46 Americans on that ship tested positive.
“There are unique challenges for cruise lines with regard to Coronavirus or the spread of other infectious diseases,” Vice President Pence said.
Yet, the same can be said for hospitals and institutions of higher learning. Many such campuses across the country are now implementing restrictions.
Stanford University in California is switching over to online classes for the remainder of their quarter. Leaders with Loyola University say they’ve discussed that, too, but only in a worst-case scenario. LSU faculty received a memo about distance learning, Saturday morning, but it stressed it’s only if the virus shows up on campus.
The memo from Matt Lee with the Office of Academic Affairs said, in part:
“...instructors should be prepared to deliver courses remotely to the best of their ability. As a short-term solution, the University has developed an instructional resource page providing tools and guidance on moving course materials to an online environment.”
Right now, classes will go on as scheduled. International study abroad experiences are postponed until mid-August.
In New Orleans, Tulane Medical Center is the first healthcare system to release plans for additional precautionary measures. Starting Monday, entry points will be consolidated so all patients and visitors who enter can be screened.
“We are grateful that we’ve not seen impact locally of COVID-19...Our goal is to take every precaution by limiting the risk of exposure to our patients, visitors, colleagues and physicians in order to keep our patients, our caregivers and our community safe,” said Lakeview Regional Medical Center CEO Hiral Patel.
This, as city officials continue to explore response options.
“Festival season is coming up and it’s on our minds right now and a lot of discussions, even today, just looking at the next month, two months and into the summer with the festivals we have,” New Orleans Director of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness Collin Arnold said.
Also in New Orleans, Catholic School Christ the King got a deep clean Saturday, after a part-time teacher traveled to Italy over the Mardi Gras break. The archdiocese sent out a notice to parents that it’s out an abundance of caution. The teacher is not showing any symptoms but is under self-quarantine.
