Beautiful sunny skies expected as we head into the balance of the weekend. Temperatures will be chilly early in the day, but should warm up a bit by the afternoon. Look for highs in the low 70s. Increasing humidity and warmth as we head into the day on Monday with the high pressure pushing east. Tuesday brings the best chance for some rain with a warming trend continuing through the week. Daylight Saving Time begins at 2:00 a.m. Sunday March 8th. Spring forward before heading to bed.