Zack: The warm up begins with 80s not too far away

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Get ready for spring as the cool air mass from the past few days is on the way out and warmer temperatures are set to move in.
As we round out the weekend we will start to feel the warm up out there as highs on your Sunday jump back to the lower 70s. We will start to get a brisk, southeasterly breeze through the day which will keep it feeling nice and at times cool. There will be periods of clouds but overall I do believe we see quite a bit of sun through this afternoon into the early evening daylight hours.
Speaking of daylight hours, our sunset for today is not until after 7 o’clock. You can thank the start of daylight saving time for that and to make sure your clocks are correct - you had to jump ahead one hour last night. This is also a good time to check the batteries in your smoke/co2 alarms.
Going into the new work week weather conditions will be all about that spring feel. Each day this week will bring a mixture of sun and clouds and warm temperatures. Highs will go from the upper 70s to start the week to the 80s by the end of it. Now as far as rain chances go, over the next 7 days Tuesday brings the best shot at seeing a few showers. Outside of that we will just have to carry a 20% sprinkle chance through the week given the increasing humidity and warmth. There will be some fog to contend with in the morning hours as well.
