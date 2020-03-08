Zack: The warm up begins with 80s not too far away

Going into the new work week weather conditions will be all about that spring feel. Each day this week will bring a mixture of sun and clouds and warm temperatures. Highs will go from the upper 70s to start the week to the 80s by the end of it. Now as far as rain chances go, over the next 7 days Tuesday brings the best shot at seeing a few showers. Outside of that we will just have to carry a 20% sprinkle chance through the week given the increasing humidity and warmth. There will be some fog to contend with in the morning hours as well.