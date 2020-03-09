Arrest made in killing of Washington Parish teenager

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Washington Parish Sheriff’s Office made an arrest Monday in the high-profile killing of Ja’Quarrius Taylor.
Joandre Dawson, 20, of Angie, was charged with the Jan. 12 murder of Taylor. The sheriff’s office said he is the cousin of the victim.
The arrest was made after several weeks of “intensive investigation.”
“This arrest is the result of a non-stop investigation by our detective division. Not a day went by when they were not focusing on this case,” Sheriff Randy Seal said.
Dawson will be transferred to the Washington Parish Jail and booked on a charge of 2nd Degree Murder.
