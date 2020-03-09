Gov. John Bel Edwards announces first COVID-19 case as he addressed state lawmakers

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Governor John Bel Edwards entered the House chambers to deliver a previously scheduled address to state House and Senate members on the opening day of the regular legislative session on Monday (March 9), but right away his message was out of the norm.
Edwards announced that the first case of COVID-19 also known as the novel coronavirus had been confirmed in Louisiana.
"While I was on a conference call with Vice President Mike Pence about the coronavirus I learned that we have a presumptive positive case here in Louisiana, a Jefferson Parish resident who is hospitalized in Orleans Parish. It still has to be concerned by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention,” said Edwards.
He told lawmakers and those watching his speech on TV and online that his administration is not waiting for the CDC’s confirmation of the test results to focus on preventing the virus from spreading in the state.
"Now together we all—as a government, as health care systems and providers, as schools, businesses and as neighbors—must take action and be vigilant to prevent the spread of this virus in our great state,” said Edwards.
Edwards created a task force weeks ago to prepare for the state’s response. He warned that it was just a matter of time before the virus was confirmed in the state. Many other states are seeing cases of COVID-19 and there have been deaths in other parts of the country.
In making the announcement, the governor also urged the public to remain calm.
"Now is the time for seriousness, there is no place for panic or hysteria,” said Edwards.
State legislators who listened intently to the governor’s comments on the virus said afterward they have confidence in the state’s readiness.
Sen. Cameron Henry, R-Metairie, concurred with the governor in asking people not to panic and follow the guidance from health officials.
"I mean we don't have a choice but to be ready, you don't have an option to be unprepared at this moment. I think the governor along with everyone will work together to make sure that we get whatever we need,” said Henry.
State Rep. Royce Duplessis, a Democrat, represents the city of New Orleans in the legislature.
"We knew that there was a real threat for there to be at least one and now with this being the onset of festival season, even though we got through Mardi Gras, we're coming up on springtime with all of these festival season so the threat of spreading it is actually a real thing and we have to be very precautious and diligent in reacting in preventing it,” said Duplessis.
And Sen. Sharon Hewitt, a Republican from Slidell, said confirmation of a case in the state was expected.
"We're not surprised, we're going to take our lead from the governor and the Department of Health in making sure that they have our citizens are all prepared and will work with the CDC,” said Hewitt.
Edwards said the state had completed 15 tests so far at the state’s Public Health Lab, and 14 were negative. He said the state has the capacity for several hundred tests and said commercial testing should go live in the state this week.
“I have promised that we would be transparent about this and we will,” he said.
