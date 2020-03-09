Here is the latest Gulf Coast Conference sports news from The Associated Press

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Jrue Holiday just missed his second triple-double against Minnesota in less than a week, putting up a season-high 37 points and adding nine rebounds and eight assists for New Orleans. The Pelicans beat the Timberwolves 120-107. Zion Williamson scored 23 points on 9-for-15 shooting, and Lonzo Ball had 18 points and eight assists to help the Pelicans start a four-game road trip on the right note. The Pelicans passed Portland for 10th place in the Western Conference and pulled back within four games of eighth-place Memphis. Sacramento is in ninth place. Malik Beasley had 21 points and nine rebounds for the Timberwolves.