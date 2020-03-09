Here is the latest Gulf Coast Conference sports news from The Associated Press

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Jrue Holiday just missed his second triple-double against Minnesota in less than a week, putting up a season-high 37 points and adding nine rebounds and eight assists for New Orleans. The Pelicans beat the Timberwolves 120-107. Zion Williamson scored 23 points on 9-for-15 shooting, and Lonzo Ball had 18 points and eight assists to help the Pelicans start a four-game road trip on the right note. The Pelicans passed Portland for 10th place in the Western Conference and pulled back within four games of eighth-place Memphis. Sacramento is in ninth place. Malik Beasley had 21 points and nine rebounds for the Timberwolves.
GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Mikiah Herbert Harrigan had 15 points, Brea Beal added 12 points and 11 rebounds and No. 1 South Carolina rolled to its fifth SEC Tournament title in six seasons. The Gamecocks blew out defending champion No. 9 Mississippi State 76-62. The Gamecocks won their 26th straight game and will no doubt be the No. 1 overall seed and favorite to win the NCAA Tournament. They proved their superiority once more by handing the Bulldogs their most lopsided defeat since the end of the 2017 regular season. Aliyah Matharu led the Bulldogs with 17 points.
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Christian Vital scored 28 points and Isaiah Whaley finished with a double-double and UConn beat Tulane 80-76 to end American Athletic Conference play. The two squads will face off again in the opening round of the conference tournament, which starts Thursday in Fort Worth, Texas. The Huskies, winners of eight of their last 10, are seeded fifth while Tulane is a 12 seed. The Green Wave led 41-39 at halftime. Eighteen seconds into the second half, Whaley converted a three-point play and the Huskies never trailed again. Christion Thompson led Tulane with 21 points.
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Natalie Armstrong scored 20 points and her 3-pointer with 20.5 seconds left carried Samford to a berth in the NCAA Tournament with a 59-54 win against UNC Greensboro Sunday in the Southern Conference Tournament championship game. Samford's win gives the program its first SoCon title since 2012, also the last time it qualified for the tournament. Charity Brown drove the left side of the lane, drew a pair of defenders, whipped a left-handed pass to the 6-foot-2 Armstrong who released the ball with a second left on the shot clock. Alexus Willey led the Spartans in scoring with 14 points off the bench.