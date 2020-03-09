JPSO: Man shot and killed in Harvey; suspect arrested

HARVEY, La. (WVUE) -An overnight shooting in Harvey killed one man, according to Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office.
The shooting happened around 10:00 p.m. in the 1100 block of Orange Blossom Lane in Harvey. Deputies located a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound in his back. The victim was taken to the hospital, but later died.
While deputies were working the initial scene, members of the Gretna Police Department located the potential suspect near the intersection of Dolhonde Street and Westbank Expressway. Following the victim’s death, he is being arrested for second degree murder and illegal possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.
The victim’s identity has not been released.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.