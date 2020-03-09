Latest Mississippi news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CDT

ELECTION 2020-ENDORSEMENTS
Harris endorses Biden; Jesse Jackson backs Sanders
WASHINGTON (AP) — Kamala Harris has endorsed Joe Biden for president, pledging to “do everything in my power” to help elect him. She is the latest dropout from the Democratic presidential race to line up behind the former vice president in his battle with Bernie Sanders for the nomination. The decision by the California senator who was one of three black candidates seeking to challenge President Donald Trump further solidifies the Democratic establishment's move to close circles around Biden after his Super Tuesday success. Sanders announced that he'd won the endorsement of civil right icon Jesse Jackson and would be campaigning with him in Michigan on Sunday.
ELECTION 2020-DEMOCRATS
Biden in Mississippi, Sanders in Michigan before primaries
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden worshiped at a predominantly African American church in Mississippi, two days before the state's primary. It's a state where black voters will play a pivotal role. Rival Bernie Sanders is campaigning in Michigan, the biggest prize among the six states voting Tuesday. A Mississippi congressman who introduced Biden to the congregation called Biden “the comeback kid.” Biden struggled in the early voting states of Iowa, New Hampshire and Nevada but won decisively in South Carolina, boosted by African American voters. He also had a strong showing on Super Tuesday. Sanders, attempting to bolster his own appeal with African Americans, announced the endorsement of the Rev. Jesse Jackson.
KRATOM-MISSISSIPPI
Mississippi steps back from regulating or outlawing kratom
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi legislators have killed bills that would either ban or regulate kratom. It is an herbal drug derived from a tree that's native to Southeast Asia. Kratom can be used for pain relief. It is currently unregulated in most parts of the United States. But, it has been outlawed by a few local governments in Mississippi. During a recent public hearing, some kratom users said the drug helps them with arthritis and other types of pain. Doctors and Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics officers said kratom can be dangerous and addictive.
BC-LA-BASE CRAFT-HOLLYWOOD TRUCKS
1 Louisiana-based movie equipment rental company buys 2nd
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A Louisiana-based company that provides trucks, talent and trailers to film companies around the country has bought a New Orleans movie truck rental company. Biz New Orleans reports that Base Craft LLC is buying Hollywood Trucks LLC, which has more than 200 trucks in Louisiana, Mississippi and Georgia. The expansion will bring Base Craft's fleet to more than 450 production vehicles. Base Craft's website says it was founded in Los Angeles, but its headquarters is shown in Harahan, a New Orleans suburb. It also has an Atlanta-area office. Hollywood Trucks has offices in Los Angeles, Atlanta, Baton Rouge, Louisiana, and Canton, Mississippi.
MISSISSIPPI-INMATE DEATH
Mississippi inmate dies, at least 25th since late December
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Officials say a 77-year-old inmate has died in Mississippi, where at least 25 inmates have died since December. The Department of Corrections said in a statement Saturday that the inmate from the Mississippi State Penitentiary in Parchman died at a hospital in Oxford and foul play is not suspected. There will be an autopsy to determine the cause of death. Officials were withholding the name of the inmate until his relatives are notified of his death.
ELECTION 2020-DEMOCRATS-THE LATEST
The Latest: Sanders assessing big events in wake of outbreak
WASHINGTON (AP) — Bernie Sanders says his campaign is gauging when it may become necessary to cancel the large campaign rallies that public health experts say could be breeding grounds to spread the potentially deadly respiratory illness. The Democratic presidential candidate says that public health “obviously” comes first so he remains in constant contact with public health officials about holding events. Federal health authorities have been advising older people and those with medical conditions in particular to avoid crowded spaces. But that so far hasn’t led President Donald Trump or his two remaining major Democratic presidential rivals to cut back on big campaign events. Trump is 73 years old, while Sanders is 78 and Joe Biden is 77.