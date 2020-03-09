Louisiana lawmakers return to Baton Rouge for new legislative session

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - For the first time in years, the session won’t begin with a budget crisis. Despite a split government, Fox 8’s political analyst says he expects to see more partisanship this session than he’s seen in the last four years.
More than a thousand bills already filed await lawmakers at the start of this legislative session.
For Fox 8 political Analyst Mike Sherman, it comes as no surprise, considering the number of rookie legislators.
“We’re seeing a lot of folks making political statements early in the session by introducing those bills that share their philosophies on government, even if they have no chance of passing at all,” Sherman said.
Sherman specifically points to freshman Democratic representative Kyle Green’s bill to abolish the death penalty.
He doesn’t believe a recreational marijuana bill would get very far even though Representative Edmond Jordan’s survived the last session pending committee.
“The goal in the legislative session is not always to pass legislation, sometimes it’s to bring attention to an issue. The way you do that is by filing a bill then trying to get a hearing for that bill. That can be a win even if it’s a loss for the bill,” Sherman said.
Democratic Governor John Bel Edwards faces a Republican majority in the House and super-majority in the Senate.
Despite a divided government, Sherman believes there may be more lawmakers can agree on.
“Now that the governor is term-limited, I expect the tension to come down between him and the legislature, especially with its newly sworn-in speaker of the house and I think we’ll see some more bipartisanship on some issues,” Sherman said.
It is the kind of cooperation that allows legislators to start this session in the black for the first time in many years.
Sherman foresees lawmakers coming together on popular priorities like education spending but still expects some partisan divide.
“With Republicans firmly in control of both houses, I think we’re going to see a very significant attempt at reform, to limit lawsuits, in particular, litigation related to vehicle accidents,” Sherman said. “I think on the Democratic side you are going to see the governor make a push yet again for equal pay and an increase to the minimum wage."
He says without the partisan fighting that came with the governor’s first term in an effort to block his agenda, Sherman predicts a more productive session.
The 2020 regular legislative session convenes at 12 p.m., March and must adjourn by 6 p.m., June 1.
