Low rain chances and warm temperatures all week

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Some spotty rain is possible on Tuesday otherwise rain chances look quite low all week and into the weekend. Fog will be likely on Wednesday and Thursday mornings. Afternoon temperatures will reach well into the 70s with a few spots trying to reach 80 on any given day.
A cold front will try and move into the state over the weekend but will likely run out of gas before making much progress. At this time there is not much evidence for any significantly cooler air to make it into Southeast Louisiana.
The long range temperature outlook into the end of March continues to show above average chances for warmer than normal temperatures. Our average high right now is around 71 degrees.
