Manhunt for person who shot at levee board police officer in New Orleans East

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The NOPD is investigating a report of an officer in need of assistance near Bullard Avenue and Barrington Drive in New Orleans East.
Initial reports say around 10 a.m. a carjacking occurred near Leon C. Simon Drive and Founders Road.
Orleans Levee District police responded to the and located suspects in the reported stolen vehicle. At that time, at least one suspect opened fired upon the officer at the intersection of Bullard Avenue and Barrington Drive.
No injuries have been reported at this time.
One subject was apprehended at the scene, while a second suspect remains at large.
A perimeter has been established at Bullard Avenue and Barrington Drive. The public is asked to avoid the area.
Bishop McManus Academy has been placed on lockdown for safety precautions.
