Saints free agency spotlight: Eli Apple

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Cornerback Eli Apple arrived in New Orleasn via midseason trade in 2018, and for a while he played well as the team’s #2 cornerback opposite Marshon Lattimore. For the rest of the 2018 season and most of the 2019 campaign, Apple seemed well worth the fourth round pick the Saints traded away to acquire him from the Giants.
Then came the Saints’ December matchup against the 49ers last year. He was targeted early and often and never fully recovered. It’s part of the reason why when Janoris Jenkins became available the Saints brought him in, and he contributed quickly.
All of this puts Apple in an interesting spot when free agency begins. His value on the open market will be something to watch. He’s 25 years old and is seen as a second cornerback option for a team. It’s possible he returns to the Saints, but it’s also very possible the Saints will turn to Jenkins as starter and allow Apple to walk in free agency.
