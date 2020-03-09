Shelby: Warming Week Ahead

Today will be slightly warmer and more humid than what we enjoyed over the weekend. Highs will top out in the upper 70s, and morning lows will fall to the low to mid 60s. I expect we’ll stay dry most of the day with rain chances increasing this evening and overnight.
Tuesday, a few more showers are possible as a low pressure systems sneaks by to our north. After that, rain chances will be slim to none for the remainder of the week. Temperatures will gradually rise into the low 80s by mid to late week bringing on a very Spring feel!
St. Patrick’s Weekend is coming up and parade goers can expect warm and muggy conditions with only a stray shower around.
