Two men killed in Washington Parish car crash

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - A car crash killed two people traveling on LA 440 west of LA 10 in Washington Parish, according to the Louisiana State Police.
31-year-old Gary P. Brumfield and 25-year-old Anthony M. Coleman, both of Kentwood, were identified as victims of the crash.
The single-vehicle crash occurred at around 1 a.m. on Sunday, March 8 when Brumfield, Coleman and another unidentified person were traveling westward on LA 440 before crashing into a tree and culvert.
The unidentified person sustained serious injuries and was transported to the hospital.
None of the passengers were wearing seatbelts during the incident, according to the report.
The driver of the vehicle is still under investigation. Toxicology tests are also going to be performed on Brumfield and Coleman.
