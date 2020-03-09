UNO student carjacked on campus

A spokesman for the school, said, "Today at approximately 10 a.m., a student was the victim of a carjacking in the Lafitte Village parking lot. A white Honda Accord, with the Louisiana license plate 186-COL, pulled up next to the victim’s vehicle. One of the three masked suspects got out of the back seat of the Accord and demanded the victim’s car. The suspects drove away in both cars. The Accord had been reported stolen elsewhere in New Orleans earlier today. UNOPD and NOPD put out an immediate alert with the vehicles’ information.