Archdiocese announces updated ceremonial guidelines following Coronavirus case

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans Archbishop Gregory Aymond said the church is prohibiting parishioners from drinking from the Holy Communion chalice during mass.
He also suggested the sign of peace be offered by making a box to another person and say, “Peace be with you.”
The decision was left up to the pastors of the church in a Feb. 28 memo, but the first case in Louisiana was announced in the New Orleans area on Monday.
Aymond also asked parishioners who are sick to remain at home and encouraged good hygiene.
