Center fielder Giovanni DiGiacomo named Louisiana Player of the Week

DiGiacomo raised his cumulative batting average from .261 to .382 in the four-game span. In the Tigers’ three-game series sweep of UMass Lowell in the first weekend of March, he was 7-for-11 with two doubles, one triple, five runs, three RBI, and two steals. He tied his single-game high for hits on Friday, March 6, going 3-for-3 at the plate with a double and an RBI.